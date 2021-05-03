Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.51. The stock had a trading volume of 178,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,505. The firm has a market cap of $376.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day moving average of $345.66.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.