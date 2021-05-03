HyperCash (HC) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $93.09 million and $25.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,060.22 or 1.00280445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $797.26 or 0.01401144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.33 or 0.00580545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00355325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00224462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004513 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

