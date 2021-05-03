BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops One Day Volume of $514,875.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $514,875.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

