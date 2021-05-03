ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $656.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $647.00 million. ITT reported sales of $663.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ITT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,944. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

