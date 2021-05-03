Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $149.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.88 million and the highest is $153.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $602.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $666.16 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 726,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

