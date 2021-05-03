Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $149.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.88 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $666.16 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 726,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

