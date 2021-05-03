Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.70. 1,700,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

