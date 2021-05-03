Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $992,607.74

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $992,607.74 and approximately $13,522.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

