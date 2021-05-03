BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $67.27. 334,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,670. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.