Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 1,198,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,329. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

