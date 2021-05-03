Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Costamare has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

