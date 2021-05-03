Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $342,906. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.71. 137,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $537.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

