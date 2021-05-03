Altimar Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATAC)

Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the typical daily volume of 538 call options.

NYSE:ATAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. 498,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Altimar Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

