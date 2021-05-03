cVault.finance Price Hits $7,714.37 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $77.14 million and $155,795.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $7,714.37 or 0.13565511 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

