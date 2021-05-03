Zacks: Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 570,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,284. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

