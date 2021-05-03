Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.48. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hasbro by 328.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 198,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.36. 837,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.