Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Krones (ETR: KRN) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Krones was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Krones was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Krones was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Krones stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Monday, hitting €72.50 ($85.29). 29,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.35. Krones AG has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

