Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. 2,460,609 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.