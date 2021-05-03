NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $599.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $373.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.88 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.65 and its 200-day moving average is $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.