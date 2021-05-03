Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $336.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

