3M (NYSE:MMM) VP Ivan K. Fong Sells 12,059 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM) VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

