ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:ARC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

