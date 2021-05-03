BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

DSM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $8.18.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

