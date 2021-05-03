BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
DSM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $8.18.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
