Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BAX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

