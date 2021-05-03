JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.