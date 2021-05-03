Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Declines By 32.1%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.87. 68,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,304. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

