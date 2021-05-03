apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $14.24 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and $522,629.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047241 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

