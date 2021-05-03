LTO Network Achieves Market Cap of $171.84 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $171.84 million and approximately $26.96 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047241 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,231 coins and its circulating supply is 282,629,378 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

