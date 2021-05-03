Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Fiverr International stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.44. 621,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day moving average is $218.53. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.