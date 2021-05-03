Zacks: Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. 718,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,395. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

