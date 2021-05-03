Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $74,993.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

