Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 849,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,637. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $20,065,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

