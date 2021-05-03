Brown Financial Advisory Sells 57,997 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

