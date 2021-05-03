-$0.24 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,385. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

