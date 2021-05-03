Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,716.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $709.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

