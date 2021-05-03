IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $333.70 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $333.70 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00079901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

