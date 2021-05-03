Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $14,605.40 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 515 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $14,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. 10,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

