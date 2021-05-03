Viacoin Price Up 6.7% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00510650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,044 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.