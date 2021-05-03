Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells 862 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kari D. Heerdt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 389,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,460. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

