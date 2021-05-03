Chrono.tech Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $522,481.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.71 or 0.00027630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

