cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $77.14 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $77.14 million and $155,795.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,714.37 or 0.13565511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

