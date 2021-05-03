BITTO (BITTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,130.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITTO has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $154,130.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070496 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

