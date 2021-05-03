Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 47,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,124. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

In other news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00. Insiders have sold 802,339 shares of company stock worth $14,117,285 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $16,538,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

