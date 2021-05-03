$1.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report $1.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $2.01 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

CHMA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 40,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

