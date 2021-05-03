Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $350.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 1,013,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

