Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Frank’s International reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,184,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

