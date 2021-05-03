Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

