Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.42

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 528282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.48.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 58,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

