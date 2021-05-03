GFG Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. 2,460,609 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

