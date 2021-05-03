InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InfuSystem by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

INFU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

